TODAY |

Two rescued after dinghy sinks in Lake Ellesmere near Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have been rescued — one by helicopter — after witnesses reported a boat sinking this afternoon in Lake Ellesmere, near Christchurch. 

Source: 1 NEWS

The dinghy, which had a motor, was reported to be in trouble near the Greenpark Huts at about 4.40pm.

After the pair were spotted by a rescue helicopter, one person was taken to hospital via helicopter in a non-life-threatening condition, police said. The other person was treated by ambulance after being taken to shore by boat, according to officials. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Search underway for 19-year-old man missing from Rhythm and Vines
2
US federal judge ridicules Donald Trump's recent pardons
3
Australia on alert after highly infectious Covid-19 variant found
4
Corrections withholding water to rioting inmates who have taken over, destroyed section of Waikato prison
5
'I felt this bang in my calf' - Pete Bethune recounts near-death encounter with snake in Costa Rica
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Southland DHB investigating Invercargill man's Covid-19 death at home

2020 in review: The animal encounter stories we loved the most this year

01:42

Corrections withholding water to rioting inmates who have taken over, destroyed section of Waikato prison

Number of NZ passports issued this year drops by 79%