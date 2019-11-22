Two rescued after dinghy sinks in Lake Ellesmere near Christchurch

Two people have been rescued — one by helicopter — after witnesses reported a boat sinking this afternoon in Lake Ellesmere, near Christchurch.

The dinghy, which had a motor, was reported to be in trouble near the Greenpark Huts at about 4.40pm.

After the pair were spotted by a rescue helicopter, one person was taken to hospital via helicopter in a non-life-threatening condition, police said. The other person was treated by ambulance after being taken to shore by boat, according to officials.