Two remain critical in hospital following Auckland terrorist attack

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says two people remain in a critical condition following Friday's terrorist attack at Auckland's LynnMall.

Police stand outside the site of a terrorist attack at a supermarket in Auckland. Source: Associated Press

On Breakfast on Monday, Robertson said he was updated on Sunday evening that there remained four people in Auckland City Hospital after the attack - two in a critical condition.

"Two of those are in a critical but stable condition, one of them is in a critical condition but improving and the other one is stable. And the others who were at Middlemore [Hospital] have all been discharged which is great news."

Police confirmed the seven total victims in the attack, which took place at the mall's Countdown supermarket about 2.40pm, were four women aged 29, 43, 60 and 66, and three men aged 53, 57 and 77.

Five of the six victims transported to hospital on Friday had been stabbed, and one had suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Police later identified the seventh victim in the attack, who received a minor injury which he treated at home. This man narrowly avoided more serious injury when he evaded the attacker.

The terrorist, 32-year-old Sri Lankan Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, was shot dead by police officers. He was being monitored by police as a threat with extremist views.

Auckland terrorist Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen.

There have been calls for years to tighten New Zealand's terrorism laws.

Robertson said the Government was trying to pass a law around the preparation for terrorist attacks by the end of September.