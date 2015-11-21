 

Two professional skydivers in stable condition after crash landing near Queenstown

Breaking
Two NZONE skydivers are in a stable condition after suffering serious injuries during a skydiving accident at Drift Bay near Queenstown lakes this morning. 

Tandem skydive

Tandem skydive

Source: istock.com

The two staff members were on a tandem training exercise at about 7.45am and crashed during the final stages of the training jump as they came in to land, performing a low turn at slow speed, a company spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 8am where the two skydivers were taken to the Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.

A rescue helicopter later airlifted them to Dunedin for further treatment, and both are in stable condition.

“Our immediate concerns are obviously for the wellbeing of the staff involved, and we are not in a position to comment further on their injuries or speculate as to what may have happened," said NZONE Skydive general manager, Clark Scott.

Operations are temporarily suspended while Worksafe  NZ and the Civil Aviation Authority investigate the incident.

