Two potential front-runners emerge for vacant National deputy leader role

Two potential front-runners have emerged for National's deputy leader role after Gerry Brownlee announced he will be stepping down today.

1 NEWS understands Shane Reti and Michael Woodhouse may be in the mix to contest the position.

However, it's also understood Mark Mitchell will not be putting his name forward.

It comes as National Party leader Judith Collins told media this week she will be looking at reshuffling her front bench next week, with only Shane Reti safe in his position.

Reti is National's spokesperson for health, a role he took over from Michael Woodhouse.

Collins released a statement shortly after special votes came in today where she praised Brownlee for his work as deputy leader.

“I would also like to thank Gerry Brownlee, who today confirmed he will not seek reappointment as deputy leader.

"Gerry took on the role in challenging circumstances earlier this year and gave it his all, such is his dedication to his colleagues and the party," she said.

Brownlee also gave a statement along with his announcement.

“While I was proud to step in at the time, and remain so, I’ve always believed that influence is more important than position when it comes to politics," Brownlee says.

“It’s time to think about the three years ahead. I want Judith to have the strongest and most complementary support beside her as leader.

“My focus, moving forward, will be on rebuilding National’s base in Christchurch and representing our voters there.