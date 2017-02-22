Two people winched to safety after yacht gets into trouble off Banks Peninsula

Two people have been rescued after a yacht got into distress at Sleepy Bay off Banks Peninsula.

Police got a call of the yacht being washed up on the rocks at 9.10am this morning.

Around that time police say an eyewitness called to report a sighting of an emergency flare and orange life raft in the water.

Police, the Coast guard, Search and Rescue and St John Ambulance were notified.

At 9.40am St John called the Westpac Rescue Helicopter which flew to the scene and winched two people from the life raft to safety.