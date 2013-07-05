Two people uninjured after crashing into power pole near Tauranga, State Highway 2 reopens

Two people involved in a crash into a power pole near Tauranga this afternoon did not sustain any injuries, with State Highway 2 having been reopened.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

The two people were not trapped in the vehicle after the crash as originally had been thought.

Instead they remained in the car until the power had been isolated.

State Highway 2 has been reopened between Wairoa Road and and Te Paeroa Road.