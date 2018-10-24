Two people trapped, SH1 traffic affected after two-car crash in Waikato

Two people were trapped in vehicles and part of State Highway 1 is closed after a two-vehicle crash on the Waikato Expressway this morning.

Three fire trucks were called to the scene between Oram Road and Hampton Downs about 11.16am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

St John said two people have been taken to Auckland Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition, while two others with moderate injuries have been taken via ambulance, and three others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

That portion of SH1 is currently closed to all southbound traffic near Hampton Downs, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said on Twitter.

"There is a small detour in place, which will take you on the southbound on/off ramps," NZTA said.