Two people trapped in car near Tauranga after crashing into power pole, State Highway 2 closed

Two people are trapped in a car that hit a power-pole on State Highway 2 near Tauranga.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

No information is available on the injuries suffered by the pair but the power pole was knocked down in the crash.

As a result, State Highway 2 has been closed in both directions between Wairoa Road and Te Paeroa Road and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Diversions are in place at the intersections with Wairoa Road and and Te Paeroa Road.