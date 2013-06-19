Two people trapped after car crash north of Auckland

Source:
Fire crews are rushing to free two people trapped after a serious car crash north of Auckland this afternoon.
Emergency services were called a single car crash on Kahikatea Flat Road in Kaukapakapa at about 2.30pm.
The Fire Service are currently working to extricate two people who are trapped, a spokesperson said.
State Highway 16 through to Waitoki is closed after the crash, said the fire spokesperson.
A rescue helicopter is being sent to the scene as one person is understood to be in a serious condition while the other person is in a moderate condition.
