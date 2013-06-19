Two people trapped after car crash north of Auckland

Fire crews are rushing to free two people trapped after a serious car crash north of Auckland this afternoon.

File photo Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called a single car crash on Kahikatea Flat Road in Kaukapakapa at about 2.30pm.

The Fire Service are currently working to extricate two people who are trapped, a spokesperson said.

State Highway 16 through to Waitoki is closed after the crash, said the fire spokesperson.