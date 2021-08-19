Two people test positive for Covid-19 in Waikato

The Ministry of Health has confirmed two people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Waikato region.

One case is in Raglan and the other is in Hamilton East, the ministry confirmed in a statement.

The person with the virus in Raglan is currently self-isolating but will be moved into a quarantine facility. Their three household contacts are also isolating.

According to the ministry they were tested for the virus on Friday after becoming unwell, but it's been determined they became infectious from September 27.

Further interviews with the case will be carried out by the Waikato District Health Board today.

The second case is a known contact of the Raglan case and was tested after becoming unwell.

This person, who lives in Hamilton East, was transferred safely to Waikato Hospital where they are being treated for Covid-19 related symptoms.

Their household contacts are currently self-isolating.

The Ministry of Health says any potential links to the Auckland outbreak are being worked through.

A pop-up testing centre has been set up in Raglan at the Raglan Rugby Grounds carpark on Cross Street from midday, with anyone who is symptomatic urged to get tested.

Capacity at the testing station in Founders Theatre carpark in Hamilton's CBD has been boosted, to allow for more testing.

While another pop-up centre at the Claudelands Event Centre has been set up also.

Several exposure events linked to both cases are being worked through by the Waikato Public Health unitm with any locations of interest to be listed on the Ministry of Health's website.

These latest cases come as the Government will consider on Monday whether Auckland's Covid-19 alert level will change.

On Saturday night health authorities confirmed an Auckland truck driver who travelled to Palmerston North tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday there were 27 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand, all in Auckland.

More information about the cases will be shared at a press conference at 1pm on Sunday with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.