Two people taken to hospital after witness hears explosions at Christchurch property

Two people have been taken to hospital after suffering burns in a house fire, reportedly caused by an explosion, in the Christchurch suburb of Mairehau.

The fire service got the call to the Innes Court Flats on Innes Road just after 3pm and arrived to find a person being treated for burns by other residents.

St John says two men have been taken to hospital, one with critical injuries and the other with moderate injuries.

A passer-by told, who did not want to be named, told 1 NEWS they heard two explosions before seeing smoke from a ground floor flat.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says two investigators are on their way to the scene to begin an examination of the scene.