Two people suffer serious smoke inhalation in Dunedin building fire

Two people have been treated for serious smoke inhalation after a fire on the third floor of Dunedin House in central Dunedin.

One person on the fourth floor had to be rescued from the building via a cherry picker.

The fire started in the staff room of the NZ School of Tourism, before spreading to the floors above.

Those at the school tried to extinguish the blaze with a fire extinguisher, but were unsuccessful.

Torrance says the fire started in a couch, but the source of ignition is not known.

The blaze is now out, with people entering neighbouring buildings again.
 

