Two people stabbed in early morning Auckland incident

1 NEWS
Two people have been stabbed in a serious assault incident in Auckland's East Tamaki this morning.

Police were called to a residential property on Caldwell Road around 3.15am.

Inspector Kai Shao says two people received stab wounds and were taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

"Police are following positive lines of inquiry," Inspector Shao said in a statement.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
