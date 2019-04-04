TODAY |

Two people seriously injured, man arrested after fleeing police in New Plymouth

Police have arrested a man who failed to stop his vehicle for police and caused serious injury to two others in New Plymouth today.

Police were called to a disorder incident at about 12.40pm today, involving a group of people in a New Plymouth suburb.

"Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was seen leaving the address but the driver failed to do so after which police initiated a pursuit," says Taranaki Area Commander Inspector Belinda Dewar.

Police abandoned the pursuit due to the driver's manner of driving. Shortly after, the vehicle was seen driving at excess speed before it crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Courtenay Street and Liardet Street.

Police have arrested a man in relation to the incident and two occupants of the vehicle hit by the fleeing vehicle have been seriously injured and taken to hospital.

An internal investigation will be commenced and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.

The officers involved in the incident were not injured but will receive welfare support over the coming days.

Diversions are in place at the crash scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area. 

