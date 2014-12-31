Two people seriously injured in West Auckland crash

Source:
Two people have been seriously injured in a car crash this evening.
Emergency services were called just before midnight to the scene on Blockhouse Bay Road and New North Road in Avondale.
It’s understood two vehicles crashed at the intersection.
Another person has sustained minor injuries.
A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS that all three people injured in the crash are being transported to Auckland Hospital.
Police said they didn’t have any details on the incident.
