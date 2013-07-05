Two people seriously injured in Taranaki crash

Two people have serious injuries after a two car crash in the New Plymouth District, Taranaki.

A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the scene on State Highway 3, Mountain Road, around 4:45pm.

The two people injured in the crash have been transported to Taranaki Base Hospital.

Diversions are in place around the area of the crash.