Two people seriously injured in Taranaki crash

Two people have serious injuries after a two car crash in the New Plymouth District, Taranaki.

A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the scene on State Highway 3, Mountain Road, around 4:45pm.

The two people injured in the crash have been transported to Taranaki Base Hospital.

Diversions are in place around the area of the crash.

The Serious Crash unit have been advised.

