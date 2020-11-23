Two people seriously injured following incidents in Auckland

Two people have been injured following incidents in Auckland early this morning.

Source: File image

Police and ambulance were called to the scene after one person was seriously injured on Galilee Avenue, in Red Hill, shortly before 6.30am, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. The nature of the person's injures cannot confirmed at this stage," the spokesperson said.

Police and ambulance staff were also called to the scene after a second person was seriously injured at an address on Kirby Street, in Glendene, about 7.20am.