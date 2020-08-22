TODAY |

Two people on same Auckland bus as Covid-19 cases still not located

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people who came into contact with two others infected with Covid-19 on an Auckland bus are yet to be identified and contacted.

A bus lane in Auckland. Source: Auckland Council

An Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) investigation found that two people, later diagnosed with Covid-19, travelled on the same Auckland bus on Wednesday 12 August.

"The people were not travelling together but the cases appear linked, with one person believed to have picked up the virus from the other," ARPHS said in a statement.

The Auckland cases come as the head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, says he hopes the pandemic will be over in less than two years. Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland Transport identified that there were 17 people, including the driver, who travelled the same route.

However, two passengers on the bus did not use registered AT HOP cards.

"Because of this, we do not have their contact details. Our advice is that anyone who knows that they took the same bus as the confirmed cases between 10.30am and 1.04pm on Wednesday 12 August should self-isolate, call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice and get tested as soon as possible," an ARPHS spokesperson said.

Bus Journey Details:

Date: Wednesday 12 August

Bus number: 22N

Time: Between 10.30am and 1.04pm

From: The Symonds Street Overbridge (Stop 7162) to Avondale (Stop 8200)

According to ARPHS, the two cases also took other bus trips during their infectious periods.

ARPHS says investigations are continuing and information about the routes, dates and times of these other trips will be shared as it becomes available.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
