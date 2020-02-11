Two people on the run, accused of stabbing Four Square worker during robbery

Two unidentified people are on the run after a robbery and assault at a Four Square supermarket in Palmerston North, and the store's staff say it's been targeted multiple times.

A Palmerston North Four Square was targeted in a break-in. Source: Supplied

By Abbey Wakefield

A police spokesperson says one staff member was stabbed in the arm by a person wearing a mask in the store on Maxwells Line.

The offenders left the scene and police are yet to track them down.

The employee has been taken to hospital and his brother-in-law, Paul Patel, whose sister owns the shop, says the family are quite traumatised by the event.

He says cigarettes and tobacco were stolen from the store, and today wasn't the first time they've been robbed.

"This Four Square’s been hit several times and it's always for cigarettes," he told 1 NEWS.

The staff tried to defend themselves during the robbery, but didn’t have anything to defend themselves with, Mr Patel said.

There was a heightened police presence on Rhodes Drive today after police received a report in relation to the crime.

The robbery happened at 11.25am today.