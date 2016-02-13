 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Two people rescued from 'submerged' vehicle in Tasman river

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Two people have been rescued from the Waimea River, in the Tasman, after their vehicle became submerged shortly before midnight yesterday.

Police car

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency Services were notified of the incident near Appleby Highway, just south of Nelson, about 11:40pm last night.

A pair of occupants were rescued from their vehicle in the Waimea River around 12:40am by firefighters working with the Swift Water Rescue Team.

The two occupants were transported to Nelson Hospital with minor injuries.

Related

Accidents

Tasman

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens: New Zealand sides dominate, Australia and Samoa men knocked out on opening day

00:15
2
The Waratahs scored three times while Naholo was in the bin.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's ruthless headshot leads to game-changing yellow card in Highlanders' quarter-final loss

00:43
3
Black Ferns sevens star Gayle Broughton in action against USA in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - Black Ferns pull off remarkable comeback over USA, through to final against France

02:42
4
The trend is so concerning that, in a rare move, the chief coroner is speaking out, with a plea to parents.

Chief coroner speaks out as cot deaths rise: 'Every sleep should be a safe sleep'

01:00
5
The National Party leader says about 10,000 people have attended his nationwide public meetings which wrapped up in Tauranga.

Surviving on benefits, young people leaving - Simon Bridges hears what worries Kiwis on his roadshow

00:43
Black Ferns sevens star Gayle Broughton in action against USA in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - Black Ferns pull off remarkable comeback over USA, through to final against France

Keep up to date with our live updates of day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.