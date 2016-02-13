Two people rescued from 'submerged' vehicle in Tasman river

Two people have been rescued from the Waimea River, in the Tasman, after their vehicle became submerged shortly before midnight yesterday.

Emergency Services were notified of the incident near Appleby Highway, just south of Nelson, about 11:40pm last night.

A pair of occupants were rescued from their vehicle in the Waimea River around 12:40am by firefighters working with the Swift Water Rescue Team.