Two people remain in critical condition after tourist bus crashes down bank near Akaroa

Two people remain in a critical condition and four others are serious following a tourist bus crash in Akaroa last night. 

Emergency services were mobilised to transport those injured to Christchurch Hospital.
More than 30 passengers were on board the bus when it crashed on a winding stretch of road.

Ambulance and emergency staff treated 26 passengers at the scene while eight others were transported to Christchurch Hospital.

Police say the cause of the crash is unknown but investigations are ongoing. 

One witness at the crash site told 1 NEWS one car had been wiped out in the crash.

The bus was carrying tourists from a cruise ship docked in Akaroa Harbour, police say.

