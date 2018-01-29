Two people now in a stable condition following motorbike crash in Auckland

Two people injured after a motorbike collided with a car in a central Auckland suburb are now in a stable condition.

It's believed both of those injured were riding the motorcycle when the vehicle crashed on Jervois Road, Herne Bay.

One person left the crash in a critical condition while another was seriously injured but an Auckland DHB spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are now stable.

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to the scene of the crash at 9.30pm yesterday.

Three of four traffic lanes on the street were blocked and traffic controls were put in place, Police said.

There was also cordons in place at Islington and John Street.