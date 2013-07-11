Two people missing after fishing boat runs into rough conditions off South Westland coast

Two people are missing after a fishing boat ran into trouble off the South Westland coast on Thursday night.

Rescue helicopter Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a light plane flying over the water near Jackson Bay, South Westland, and spotted some debris and a liferaft on the shoreline around 11.30am today.

A helicopter was then sent to fly over the scene as onshore conditions were rough.

The helicopter spotted a man from the boat clinging onto a rock at Niels Beach around 2.40pm. The man has since been rescued and transported to hospital.

Two other people who were on the boat, which is believed to have run into trouble on Thursday night, are still missing.

The search for the remaining two people missing has been suspended for the night.