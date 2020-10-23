Two people killed in separate crashes at Whanganui, Canterbury

Two people have died in separate crashes at around noon today, one in Whanganui and one in Canterbury.

State Highway 3, Kai Iwi. Source: Google Maps

Three cars collided in the first crash, at around 12.10pm in Hurunui, Canterbury, on Weka Pass Rd.

One person died in the crash and the road was closed. It's since been reopened.

In the second fatal crash, at around 12.41pm today, a car and truck crashed on State Highway 3 near Whanganui.

One person has been confirmed dead after the crash in Kai Iwi, which also saw the road closed and diversions in place.