Two people killed in separate crashes in North Island

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have died in separate crashes in the North Island today.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

One person died following a crash at the intersection of Karere Road and No 1 Line, near Palmerston North, at around 11.25am, police said.

Two others were moderately injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, one person died following an incident involving a tractor at a property on Cater Road, in Te Kuiti, earlier today.

WorkSafe has been advised and that death will be referred to the Coroner, police say.

New Zealand
Accidents
Manawatu-Wanganui
