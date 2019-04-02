Two people killed in separate crashes in North Island

Two people have died in separate crashes in the North Island today.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

One person died following a crash at the intersection of Karere Road and No 1 Line, near Palmerston North, at around 11.25am, police said.

Two others were moderately injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, one person died following an incident involving a tractor at a property on Cater Road, in Te Kuiti, earlier today.