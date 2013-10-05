Two people injured, road blocked after truck and car collide in Ashburton

Two people are injured, and an Ashburton road is closed after a truck and car collided in a serious crash this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Cracroft Maronan Road near Boltons Road at about 1.45pm.

A power pole was also hit during the crash.

At this stage initial information suggests there were three people in the two vehicles, a police spokesperson says.

One is in a serious condition, one has moderate injuries, while the third person appears to be uninjured.

A crane is on its way to clear the scene and the road is likely to be blocked for several hours.