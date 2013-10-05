 

Two people injured, road blocked after truck and car collide in Ashburton

Two people are injured, and an Ashburton road is closed after a truck and car collided in a serious crash this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Cracroft Maronan Road near Boltons Road at about 1.45pm.

A power pole was also hit during the crash.

At this stage initial information suggests there were three people in the two vehicles, a police spokesperson says.

One is in a serious condition, one has moderate injuries, while the third person appears to be uninjured. 

A crane is on its way to clear the scene and the road is likely to be blocked for several hours. 

Diversions are in place at Arundel Rakaia Gorge Road and Trevors Road.

