Two people injured, one seriously, in multi-car crash blocking SH1 north of Auckland

Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a multi-car crash which has blocked State Highway 1 in both directions north of Auckland today.

Traffic backed up on State Highway 1, near Warkworth. Photo: RNZ / Eva Corlett

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 1, near the intersection of Satellite Station Road, Warkworth, around midday today.



One person received moderate injuries following the crash involving four vehicles.

The crash has caused significant congestion in both directions south of Warkworth, NZTA said.



Motorists have been advised to use SH16 as an alternative route.