Two people injured, one seriously, following two-car crash in Christchurch

Two people have been injured - one seriously - following a head-on two-car crash in Christchurch this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, were called to the scene on Main South Road, in Burnham, about 2pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.



"The vehicle heading north towards Christchurch has, what we believe, has possibly crossed the centre line and hit the vehicle heading south head-on," Senior Sergeant Dean Harker, the area response manager for Selwyn District, told 1 NEWS.



One person in each vehicle had been trapped following the crash, he said.

One person was seriously injured following the incident.

The occupants in both vehicles have since been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.



Harker urged motorists to take care on the roads during the Labour weekend.



"Take a little bit more time to get to your destination. There is a lot of traffic on the road so just watch those following distances and also distractions as well," he said.

