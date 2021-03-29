TODAY |

Two people injured in crash involving school bus and car north of Auckland

Two people have been injured after a crash involving a school bus and a car north of Auckland this morning.

St Johns received a call at 7.31am about the crash on Leigh Rd in Matakana.

The driver of the car has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition, a police spokesperson said.

The driver of the bus, which was understood to be empty at the time of the crash, suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent appliances from Warkworth alongside a heavy rescue team.

Police warned motorists to expect delays with part of the road remaining open. 


