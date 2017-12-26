TODAY |

Two people injured in crash involving bus and car north of Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have been injured after a crash involving a bus and a car north of Auckland this morning.

St John ambulance. (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

St Johns received a call at 7.31am about the crash on Leigh Rd in Matakana.

The driver of the car has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition, a police spokesperson said.

The driver of the bus, which was understood to be empty at the time of the crash, suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent appliances from Warkworth alongside a heavy rescue team.

Police warned motorists to expect delays with part of the road remaining open. 


New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
One person dead after early morning crash in Auckland
2
Two people injured in crash involving bus and car north of Auckland
3
Young girl dies after being hit by vehicle outside Auckland school last week
4
Exclusive: Commerce Commission investigating possible pyramid schemes targeting Tongans in Auckland
5
Stray dog in US adopted after repeatedly breaking into store to steal stuffed unicorn
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:08

Number of people studying to become beekeepers on the rise

02:21

Major system delays putting pressure on victims of workplace bullying
02:30

Good Sorts: West Auckland man won't let brain tumour stop him from giving back to community

05:09

Exclusive: Commerce Commission investigating possible pyramid schemes targeting Tongans in Auckland