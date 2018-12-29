TODAY |

Two people injured in two-car crash near Taupō

Two people have been injured, one seriously, following a two-car crash in the Taupō district this afternoon.

The incident occurred at the intersection of SH 41 and Pukawa Road, in Omori, at 12.10pm.

One person is in a serious condition, while another received moderate injuries in the crash.

A helicopter has been dispatched and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

