Two people injured after vehicle crashes off motorway, rolls into residential property in Auckland

Two people are injured, one critically, after a vehicle crashed into a motorway barrier and rolled into a residential property in Auckland this morning.

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to the crash on the Southern Motorway, near Ōtara, shortly before 4am.

"Two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital following the crash. The driver has since been assessed as being in a critical condition," a police spokesperson said.

One lane was closed north of the Te Irirangi Drive on-ramp, causing gridlock during the morning commute.

The serious crash unit is examining the scene.

Meanwhile, also this morning, police were called to a separate crash on Auckland's State Highway 20.

The police spokesperson said there were no serious injuries reported from the crash, which happened just after 6.30am on southbound lanes after Maioro Road. However, it has also caused lengthy delays for commuters in the city.

