Two people injured after three men armed with machete, firearm rob Christchurch bar

Police are seeking information from the public after two people were injured in an armed robbery involving a machete and a firearm at a Christchurch bar last night.

Police say three men wearing black hoodies, with scarves around their faces, entered Coaster's Tavern, on Daniels Road, Redwood, shortly before 9pm yesterday.

The men, armed with weapons including a machete and a firearm, then allegedly threatened bar staff and customers while demanding money.

Two people received moderate injuries in the incident and required medical treatment.

The men then fled in a stolen blue Mazda Familia hatchback, where they dumped the vehicle in a nearby residential area before leaving the scene in a second vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident or those involved has been advised to contact Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

