Two people injured after shots fired in Napier in reported 'gang altercation'

Witnesses say a series of gunshots fired in Napier this afternoon, injuring two people, were part of a gang altercation.

Police confirmed they were called after reports of gunshots on Gloucester St, in Taradale, at around 1pm today.

Witnesses told 1 NEWS they heard what sounded like 20 gunshots.

A car can be seen with a gunshot in its windscreen, blocking the roundabout by Taradale McDonalds.

According to witnesses, there was a fight between Black Power and Mongrel Mob gang members, with weapons, baseball bats and pipes, before the gunshots were fired.

Despite initial reports of no injuries, police and St John have since confirmed to 1 NEWS two people were injured in the firearms incident and have been taken to hospital.

One is in a serious condition and the other is in a moderate condition, with both taken to Hawke's Bay hospital.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at the moment, with cordons in place and a scene examination underway.

The shooting comes after a separate firearms incident in Ruatoria yesterday, where a 49-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.