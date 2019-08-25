Two people injured after car goes down bank from South Auckland motorway into backyard

Two people have been injured after a car went down a bank from Auckland's southern motorway and into the back of a property this morning.

Emergency services were called to a property on Clayton Ave, in Ōtara, at around 9.13am, police told 1 NEWS.

The car came off the motorway near the East Tamaki on-ramp, went down a bank and into the rear of the property backing onto the motorway's southbound lanes, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

Two people have been transported to Middlemore Hospital following the incident, with one person in serious condition and the other in moderate condition.