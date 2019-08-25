TODAY |

Two people injured after car goes down bank from South Auckland motorway into backyard

Two people have been injured after a car went down a bank from Auckland's southern motorway and into the back of a property this morning.

Emergency services were called to a property on Clayton Ave, in Ōtara, at around 9.13am, police told 1 NEWS.

The car came off the motorway near the East Tamaki on-ramp, went down a bank and into the rear of the property backing onto the motorway's southbound lanes, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

Two people have been transported to Middlemore Hospital following the incident, with one person in serious condition and the other in moderate condition. 

No damage was reported to the house, and no one in the home was injured.

Two people were injured in the crash this morning. Source: 1 NEWS
