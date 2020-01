A person is in hospital in a serious condition in hospital after their car went down a cliff near Havelock, Marlborough.

State Highway 6 near Havelock, Marlborough. Source: Google Maps

The car fell around 25-30 metres down the cliff while on State Highway 6, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

St John says they attended the incident just after 2pm and took one person to Nelson Hospital by helicopter.