Two people were injured, one with burns, after a 200 litre nitric acid leak in Auckland.

At least seven crews were called to Waipareira Avenue, Henderson at 2.45pm.

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a 200 litre nitric acid leak in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Two people were taken to Waitakere Hospital with moderate injuries but are now in stable conditions.

One person has suffered acid burns.