Two people in serious condition after becoming trapped in a harvester while working in Taranaki

Two people have been taken to hospital after becoming trapped in a harvester while working in Taranaki.
A St John spokesperson says they transported two people to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition after being called to the scene around 6:45pm.
The workplace incident happened in Pembroke, Stratford District.
WorkSafe told 1 NEWS they were notified of an incident in the Taranaki area involving a person becoming trapped in a harvester.
One person was taken to hospital by helicopter and the other by ambulance.