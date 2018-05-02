TODAY |

Two people in serious condition after becoming trapped in a harvester while working in Taranaki

Two people have been taken to hospital after becoming trapped in a harvester while working in Taranaki.

A St John spokesperson says they transported two people to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition after being called to the scene around 6:45pm.

The workplace incident happened in Pembroke, Stratford District.

WorkSafe told 1 NEWS they were notified of an incident in the Taranaki area involving a person becoming trapped in a harvester.

One person was taken to hospital by helicopter and the other by ambulance.

