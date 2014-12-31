Two people in critical condition after two separate South Auckland assaults

Two separate assaults in South Auckland overnight has left two people in a critical condition in hospital.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS that they attended an assault on an elderly man just before 2.30 this morning.

St John ambulance also attended the scene on the corner of Great South Road and Elliot Street.

The man was transported to Middlemore Hospital.

One arrest has been made over the incident.

Another person was transported to Middlemore Hospital following a serious assault just after 3am this morning.

The attack took place on Bairds Road in Otara after a man was assaulted and then suffered a cardiac arrest.

St John ambulance say the man is in a critical condition.