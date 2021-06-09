Two people in Auckland hospital battling Covid-19

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded at New Zealand's border in the last 24 hours while two people have been hospitalised with the virus, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in the community but two people from the Auckland quarantine facility were transferred to Middlemore Hospital, one yesterday afternoon and the second overnight.

"Both are in a stable condition and were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures," the ministry's statement read.

All five cases arrived from Afghanistan via the UAE on June 9, with two of the cases in a travel bubble together.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 29, with New Zealand having had 2,346 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Locations of interest are being added in Queensland and New South Wales by authorities after a Covid-positive couple breached Victoria lockdown rules and travelled from Melbourne through both states.