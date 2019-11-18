TODAY |

Two people hospitalised after tornado touches down in Christchurch

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Christchurch and Canterbury

Two people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries after a small tornado touched down in the Christchurch suburb of Sydenham.

The tornado swept through the Sydenham Savemark, lifting a section of the roof off just before 2pm this afternoon.

Video sent to 1 NEWS shows swirling winds ripping through the area in a circular motion around the time of the incident.

Fire and emergency were first notified to a crash near Dunsandal south of Christchurch at 1.30 which they assume was related to the southerly weather system which whipped through Canterbury.

Two people were initially trapped and suffered serious injuries in the crash with one being transported by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital.

Shortly after lightning strikes caused a number of hedge and scrub fires to the East between State Highway one and the township of Leeston.  

MetService has been contacted for comment.

Sydenham possible twister.
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Watch: Apocalyptic looking rare meso-cyclone caught on camera over Christchurch
2
Australian politicians hit out at 'reprehensible' Israel Folau after he blames fires on gay marriage
3
Thousands of McDonald's workers in NZ to receive 'millions' in holiday back pay
4
Unhappy concert-goers walk out from Janet Jackson's set at Friday Jams
5
'Don't be a dick, don't be like Folau' - Kiwi MP fires back at sacked rugby star's latest outburst
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Volcanic activity ramps up on Whakaari/White Island, prompting 'hazard' warning
00:46

Charming Niuean woman talks about gifting ‘king’-sized bed sheet to Camilla and 'Charlie’ at Auckland ceremony
01:59

'People will die' - Behrouz Boochani's grim warning to Bomana asylum seekers
00:34

Air NZ expects 14k customers will be affected by 'unavoidable' engine checks over holidays