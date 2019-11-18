Two people hospitalised after tornado touches down in Christchurch

Two people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries after a small tornado touched down in the Christchurch suburb of Sydenham.

The tornado swept through the Sydenham Savemark, lifting a section of the roof off just before 2pm this afternoon.

Video sent to 1 NEWS shows swirling winds ripping through the area in a circular motion around the time of the incident.

Fire and emergency were first notified to a crash near Dunsandal south of Christchurch at 1.30 which they assume was related to the southerly weather system which whipped through Canterbury.

Two people were initially trapped and suffered serious injuries in the crash with one being transported by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital.

Shortly after lightning strikes caused a number of hedge and scrub fires to the East between State Highway one and the township of Leeston.