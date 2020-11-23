Two people hospitalised after Dargaville shooting

Two people have been hospitalised after a reported shooting in Dargaville, Northland.

Source: File image

According to police, at around 2.20pm they received a report of a person being shot at on Carrington Road.

A person then presented at Dargaville hospital a short time later with a facial wound. Police say a second person has also presented at the medical centre with a gunshot injury.

"The exact nature of their injuries isn’t known at this stage, however they’re not believed to be life-threatening," police said in a statement.

"Police are making inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify the offenders involved.

"Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle seen leaving the Carrington Road area around the time of the incident."

The vehicle is described by police as a charcoal or black-coloured Nissan people mover, similar to an Nissan Wingroad, with the registration plates as or similar to CAK346.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to call 111 immediately and should not approach this vehicle.