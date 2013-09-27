TODAY |

Two people hospitalised after being trapped in vehicles after three-car crash on SH1 near Ohakune

Two people are being transported to Whanganui Hospital in serious conditions after being trapped in vehicles at a three-car crash on State Highway 1 in the Rangitikei region.

The crash resulted in the closure of SH1 south of in the intersection with Micklesons Rd. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The two people were trapped in two different vehicles after the crash in Utiku near Ohakune, a FENZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

They received the call at 7.20pm and attended with two rescue tenders and one pumping truck.

File picture.
