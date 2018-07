A set of Māori art work drawn 200 years ago will return to England where they'll be displayed in a prestigious London exhibition.

The ink drawings were originally used to educate Europeans about Māori culture.

The toanga, by young Māori chief Tuai and his companion Titore have been meticulously restored so they could serve the purpose they were created for centuries ago.

In 1818 Tuai and Titore were brought to the other side of the world by English missionaries, keen to teach Christianity - but the pair from Aotearoa became the teachers after meeting linguist, Samuel Lee.

"There was a real interest in understanding the Pacific," heritage researcher Haunui Royal.

"Māori were really keen to travel and get around. The English found the Māori really engaging to try and understand the native cultures of the Pacific."

The pictures became some of the first materials used in the education of Māori culture and language overseas.

They were returned to New Zealand 100 years ago. Now they're making the journey back to England for the Royal Academy of London's Oceania exhibition - marking 250 years since Captain Cook's first voyage to the Pacific.

Auckland City Library has spent months preparing the drawings for the trip home. They used specially designed tissue to repair corrossive damage to the paper by the ink that was used.