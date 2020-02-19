TODAY |

Two people held back from leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine, after one shows symptoms

Source:  1 NEWS

Two Kiwis evacuated from Wuhan have been held back from leaving quarantine in Whangaparāoa today after one person displayed 'mild symptoms' of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One person showed mild symptoms and the other was staying in the same caravan as them. Source: 1 NEWS

The other 155 people left the quarantine at an Auckland military base this afternoon.

However, at a Ministry of Health press conference this afternoon Dr Ashley Bloomfield said one person displaying mild symptoms has remained in quarantine as well as someone who was sharing a campervan with the person.

The person showing symptoms will be tested for Covid-19 before both of those held back will be released.

The result is due later today and Dr Bloomfield says he fully expects the test to come back negative.

It comes as Kiwis being evacuated from the Covid-19 stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan are due to arrive for their quarantine at the Whangaparāoa military base in the coming days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There’s a big catch to the evacuation – another fortnight in isolation, this time in New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

Eleven New Zealanders are onboard the cruise ship docked in Yokohama, while another two who've contracted the virus are hospitalised in Japan.

Eight of the 11 people are taking up the Government's offer of returning to New Zealand and will fly with 200 Australians from Tokyo to Darwin before being transferred to New Zealand for two weeks in quarantine.

Up to 16 Kiwis disembarked Westerdam cruise ship in Cambodia, where passenger later tested positive for coronavirus

Another 13 Kiwis from the Westerdam cruise ship where one person tested positive for Covid-19 are in self-isolation in New Zealand after returning home this week.

New Zealand
Auckland
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
What you need to know about postponed Elton John concerts
2
MP Jami-Lee Ross among four charged over National Party donations
3
Two people held back from leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine, after one shows symptoms
4
Devastation as body of three-year-old boy found in Cairns daycare minivan
5
Kiwi actor KJ Apa shows off his butt in saucey birthday message to Ellen
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Coronavirus cruise ship couple blame language barrier for saying, incorrectly, they were ill
01:54

New Zealand spends nearly $1 million on donated skin to treat Whakaari/White Island victims

Domino's Pizza first-half profits rise by 30 per cent
00:19

Whangaparāoa coronavirus evacuees start heading home after two weeks in quarantine