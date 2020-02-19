Two people held back from leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine, after one shows symptoms

Two Kiwis evacuated from Wuhan have been held back from leaving quarantine in Whangaparāoa today after one person displayed 'mild symptoms' of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

The other 155 people left the quarantine at an Auckland military base this afternoon.

However, at a Ministry of Health press conference this afternoon Dr Ashley Bloomfield said one person displaying mild symptoms has remained in quarantine as well as someone who was sharing a campervan with the person.

The person showing symptoms will be tested for Covid-19 before both of those held back will be released.

The result is due later today and Dr Bloomfield says he fully expects the test to come back negative.

It comes as Kiwis being evacuated from the Covid-19 stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan are due to arrive for their quarantine at the Whangaparāoa military base in the coming days.

Eleven New Zealanders are onboard the cruise ship docked in Yokohama, while another two who've contracted the virus are hospitalised in Japan.

Eight of the 11 people are taking up the Government's offer of returning to New Zealand and will fly with 200 Australians from Tokyo to Darwin before being transferred to New Zealand for two weeks in quarantine.

Up to 16 Kiwis disembarked Westerdam cruise ship in Cambodia, where passenger later tested positive for coronavirus