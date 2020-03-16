Two people found dead at house in Kelston, Auckland

The bodies of two people have been found at a house in Kelston, Auckland, today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police confirmed they were called by ambulance staff after the bodies were found at around 9.30am today.

The investigation is still at a "very early stage" however a police spokesperson says the deaths are being treated as "unexplained".

Further details, including the "specifics of the two deceased", couldn't be provided by police at this time.

More information will be released at a later stage, a police spokesperson says.

A scene examination is currently underway at the property, with multiple officers at the scene.

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out on the two people, police say.