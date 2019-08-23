Two people die in separate crashes across New Zealand

Two people have died in separate crashes around New Zealand, bringing the Queen's Birthday holiday road toll to two.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

One of the fatal crashes was along State Highway 2, near the Karangahake Gorge, in Waikato yesterday.

Police were called to the two-car collision near Moresby Rd around 6.30pm.

Two people were injured and one has since died of their injuries, police confirmed today.

Another person has died after a car and cyclist collided in Christchurch yesterday afternoon, at an intersection along Hoon Hay Rd.

The person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries, but later died after their condition deteriorated, according to police.