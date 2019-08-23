TODAY |

Two people die in separate crashes across New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have died in separate crashes around New Zealand, bringing the Queen's Birthday holiday road toll to two.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

One of the fatal crashes was along State Highway 2, near the Karangahake Gorge, in Waikato yesterday. 

Police were called to the two-car collision near Moresby Rd around 6.30pm. 

Two people were injured and one has since died of their injuries, police confirmed today.

Another person has died after a car and cyclist collided in Christchurch yesterday afternoon, at an intersection along Hoon Hay Rd. 

The person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries, but later died after their condition deteriorated, according to police. 

Inquiries into both crashes are still underway as authorities work to determine the circumstances of the accidents. 

New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid-19 update: No new cases for ninth day, with one active case remaining
2
Two people die in separate crashes across New Zealand
3
Kylie Jenner fires back at Forbes after being stripped of 'billionaire' status
4
Road shuts due to flooding, vehicles trapped as storm batters upper North Island
5
SpaceX rocket destroyed in dramatic fireball during testing
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Series of earthquakes rock central North Island

Severe weather watch in place for Auckland and surrounding areas for tomorrow and Monday
01:30

Gatherings slowly returning to prelockdown levels as NZ moves towards zero cases

Increase in maternal deaths at Auckland Hospital prompts investigation