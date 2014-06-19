Two people die in climbing accident on The Remarkables

Two people have died following a climbing accident on The Remarkables mountain range near Queenstown.

Police say they were alerted to two climbers who had fallen from the side of a cliff face at around 11.45am.

The pair were climbing an area known as the Grand Traverse when they fell.

Police have recovered the body of one of the climbers and say they are working to recover the body of the second climber.

Police are also working to notify the victims' next of kin.

WorkSafe says it has been notified of the incident.