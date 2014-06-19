TODAY |

Two people die in climbing accident on The Remarkables

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago

Two people have died following a climbing accident on The Remarkables mountain range near Queenstown. 

Police say they were alerted to two climbers who had fallen from the side of a cliff face at around 11.45am.

The pair were climbing an area known as the Grand Traverse when they fell.

Police have recovered the body of one of the climbers and say they are working to recover the body of the second climber. 

Police are also working to notify the victims' next of kin.

WorkSafe says it has been notified of the incident.

"We are making initial inquiries to establish what our next steps will be," WorkSafe said in a statement.

The Remarkables mountain range.
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Controversial partnership visa decision set to be reversed by Immigration New Zealand
2
Two people die in climbing accident on The Remarkables
3
Woman banned from owning horses for 10 years after starving her animals
4
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
5
Government claims 'breakdown of communication' as Mike King says he was declined funding for Gumboot Friday initiative
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Controversial partnership visa decision set to be reversed by Immigration New Zealand

Charles and Camilla to visit Waitangi, Kaikōura during New Zealand trip this month

Elderly lady suffering dementia missing in Auckland
10:43

Government claims 'breakdown of communication' as Mike King says he was declined funding for Gumboot Friday initiative