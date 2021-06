Two people have died in a two-car crash on State Highway 5 south of Rotorua.

Five other people were injured in the crash with injuries ranging from critical to minor.

Police car (file image). Source: istock.com

Emergency services were alerted to the crash in Waiotapu between Waikite Valley Road and Waikaremoana Road at around 7:15pm.

Three helicopters were dispatched, with State Highway 5 closed and diversions put in place.