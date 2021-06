Two people have died in a two-car crash on State Highway 5 south of Rotorua.

Police car (file image). Source: istock.com

Five other people were injured in the crash with injuries ranging from critical to minor.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash in Waiotapu between Waikite Valley Road and Waikaremoana Road at around 7:15pm.

Three helicopters were dispatched, with State Highway 5 closed and diversions put in place.